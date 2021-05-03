Swap One Day Volume Reaches $5,184.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $5,184.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded up 84.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.07 or 0.01177394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00738279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,222.95 or 1.00547312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,074,993 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

