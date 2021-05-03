Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $8.21 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.69 or 0.00277046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $650.77 or 0.01173115 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.53 or 0.00732829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,723.45 or 1.00450159 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.