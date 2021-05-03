Swipe (SXP) Achieves Market Cap of $521.77 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $5.70 or 0.00009745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $521.77 million and approximately $866.69 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.54 or 0.00876708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00098113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.07 or 0.09084589 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

