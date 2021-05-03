Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 19.3% in April

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. Swire Pacific has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

