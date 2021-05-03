Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sykes Enterprises to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68. Sykes Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

