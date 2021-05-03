Sylo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $797,724.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Sylo has a market capitalization of $18.72 million and approximately $797,724.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sylo has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003675 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

