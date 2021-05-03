Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $84,731.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Synalloy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $9.11 on Monday. Synalloy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

