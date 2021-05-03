Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after buying an additional 1,453,900 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after buying an additional 444,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 224,756 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDX opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $768.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

