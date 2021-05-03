Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $84.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.