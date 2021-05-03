Syquant Capital Sas Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.18 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day moving average of $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

