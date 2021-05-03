TaaS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TaaS alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.16 or 0.00901047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,051.65 or 0.10605338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046944 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.