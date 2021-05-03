Tadpole Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $3.78 million and $210,379.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $16.42 or 0.00028889 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00280054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.77 or 0.01178641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00738099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.40 or 0.99988384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

