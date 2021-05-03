TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (TALS) Announces May 7th IPO

TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. (TALS) expects to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Friday, May 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 8,800,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $681.5 million.

Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a late-clinical stage, cell therapy company developing an innovative method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) that we believe has the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. In the organ transplant setting, which is our initial focus, we believe our proprietary therapeutic approach, which we call Facilitated Allo-HSCT Therapy, could prevent organ rejection without the morbidity and mortality associated with the use of lifelong anti-rejection medicines, also known as chronic immunosuppression. Beyond the organ transplant setting, our Facilitated Allo-HSCT Therapy also has the potential to treat a range of severe autoimmune diseases and severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders, in each case with potential for similar outcomes to what has previously been observed with HSCT, while mitigating the toxicities, morbidities and extended hospital stay associated with the conditioning regimen typically required by HSCT. We believe that our target indications, individually and collectively, represent a significant unmet need and commercial opportunity. Our lead product candidate, FCR001, which is central to our Facilitated Allo-HSCT Therapy, is a novel allogeneic cell therapy comprised of stem and immune cells that are procured from a healthy donor, who is also the organ donor in the case of organ transplantation. FCR001 is rapidly processed in our GMP facility using our proprietary manufacturing methods. Then, at the time of the transplant, FCR001 is administered to the recipient following nonmyeloablative conditioning, which is designed to be less toxic than myeloablative conditioning. We are currently enrolling patients in FREEDOM-1, a randomized, controlled, open-label Phase 3 registration trial in the United States of FCR001 in 120 adult living donor kidney transplant (LDKT) recipients. The goal of this trial is to evaluate the potential of FCR001, when administered the day after the kidney transplant, to induce durable, drug-free immune tolerance in the recipient of the transplanted kidney. Inducing durable immune tolerance to a transplanted organ without the morbidities associated with lifelong immunosuppression is a goal that has been broadly referred to in the transplant field as the “Holy Grail” of solid organ transplant. The primary endpoint of FREEDOM-1 is to evaluate the proportion of FCR001 treated recipients who are free from immunosuppression without biopsy-proven acute rejection (BPAR) at 24 months post-transplant. The secondary endpoint is to evaluate the change in renal function as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), which estimates how much blood passes through the filters in the kidney that remove waste from the blood, from post-transplant baseline (month one) to month 24 in FCR001 recipients. “.

TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. was founded in 2018 and has 82 employees. The company is located at 570 S. Preston St Louisville, KY 40202 and can be reached via phone at (502) 398-9250 or on the web at http://www.talaristx.com/.

