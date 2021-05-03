Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.18.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,201. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$808.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

