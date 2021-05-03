Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins Sells 6,796 Shares

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joe Bob Perkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Targa Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,980. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.