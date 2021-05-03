Target (NYSE:TGT) Hits New 52-Week High at $211.36

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.36 and last traded at $210.94, with a volume of 14356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.26.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.11. The company has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,175,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

