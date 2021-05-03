Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $30.72

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.72, but opened at $30.09. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 53 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,746,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

