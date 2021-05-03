Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of TGB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. 75,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,373. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $580.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
