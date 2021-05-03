Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of TGB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.05. 75,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,373. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $580.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,720,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 146,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

