Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.58

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.58 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Several research firms have commented on TATYY. Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

