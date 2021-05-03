TE-FOOD (TONE) 1-Day Volume Hits $652,125.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $39.53 million and approximately $652,125.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.00880990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,567.86 or 0.10055139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00100505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00046708 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

