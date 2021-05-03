TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

