Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Down to $11.96

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $11.64. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market cap of $569.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

