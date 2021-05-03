Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Insiders bought 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.00.

TDY stock opened at $447.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

