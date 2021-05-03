Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Increased to $520.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY opened at $447.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 355 shares in the company, valued at $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.