Telemus Capital LLC Has $47.16 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,617 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 54,798 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 431,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $52,733,000 after acquiring an additional 89,029 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 245,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

