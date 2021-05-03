Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,397 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

CVX stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,605,983. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

