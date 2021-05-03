Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 436,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

