Telos Reaches One Day Volume of $243,484.00 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $31.03 million and $243,484.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Telos has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

