Tenable Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after purchasing an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,157,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Tenable by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after purchasing an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

