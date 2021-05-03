Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

THC stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.85, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after acquiring an additional 990,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,180,000 after purchasing an additional 990,373 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,411,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 7,267,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

