Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
THC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.
THC stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -455.85, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after purchasing an additional 295,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after acquiring an additional 990,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,180,000 after purchasing an additional 990,373 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,411,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,615,000 after purchasing an additional 78,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 7,267,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.