TENT Hits Market Cap of $4.10 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. TENT has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $374,228.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TENT has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.31 or 0.00436317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00169131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00205221 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004972 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 123% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,936,820 coins and its circulating supply is 34,859,728 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

