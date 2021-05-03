Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Summit Insights Forecasts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) – Equities researchers at Summit Insights issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teradata in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights analyst S. Nandury anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Summit Insights has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares during the period.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

