Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Price Down 5%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90. 479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($30.03).

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, insider James E. Flynn bought 665,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

