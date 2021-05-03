TerraUSD (UST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $55.38 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007066 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016306 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000127 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,980,167,418 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

