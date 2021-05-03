The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $860.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $860.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

TSLA traded down $23.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $686.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,346,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $686.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.42. Tesla has a 52-week low of $139.60 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $660.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

