TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $99.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. On average, analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $7.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

