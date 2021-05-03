Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Tether has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion and $96.73 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00276552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $664.04 or 0.01146659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.63 or 0.00715978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,914.43 or 1.00005913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 53,446,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 52,052,989,851 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

