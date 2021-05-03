Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $180.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average is $169.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,267 shares of company stock worth $44,227,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

