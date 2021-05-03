Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cascend Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.03. 138,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,214. The firm has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,267 shares of company stock worth $44,227,676 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

