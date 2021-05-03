Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $101.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.91. 10,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

