Tezos Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Tezos has a market cap of $4.50 billion and $187.21 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $5.86 or 0.00010023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009399 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 768,499,487 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.