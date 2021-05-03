The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WTER opened at $1.13 on Monday. The Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 281.67% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Alkaline Water will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

