The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZEK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul J. Kardish sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,332 shares of company stock worth $5,155,052.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 416.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 88,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at $3,389,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The AZEK by 34.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $1,332,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $48.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.93. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

