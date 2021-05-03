The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Stock Position Lessened by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

