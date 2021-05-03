The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.38

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 16872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.69.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.7133 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

