The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up 3.2% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.41. 48,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,104. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

