The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.36.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded up $8.51 on Monday, reaching $1,225.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,910. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $452.45 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,191.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,045.48.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold a total of 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

