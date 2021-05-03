The Brink’s Company Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Brink’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BCO. Truist increased their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BCO opened at $79.92 on Monday. The Brink’s has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $84.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Brink’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,172,000 after acquiring an additional 380,667 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Brink’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,908,000 after acquiring an additional 410,115 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,663,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,770,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,236,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,052,000 after purchasing an additional 204,842 shares during the last quarter.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

