The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,959 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.05% of The Charles Schwab worth $64,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $27,254,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,628,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.34. 98,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,259,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $72.16. The company has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.