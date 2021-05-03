The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $70.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

